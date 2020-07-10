MANSFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are working to clear downed wires and trees after recent storms hit Mansfield.
US Rt. 150 is closed from Piatt County N. 1500 East Rd. to North McKinley St. (North 1300 East Rd. in Mansfield).
IDOT and Ameren are working to take care of live wires and tree debris.
