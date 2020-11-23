DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are still looking for the person who shot and killed someone last year.
On the evening of November 28, 2019, Decatur police responded to the intersection of N Martin Luther King Drive and E Cantrell Street for a shooting.
Officers found the victim, Tommy King, lying face down in the road.
He had been shot multiple times and later passed due to his injuries.
Police believe the suspect who committed the shooting was dropped off in the area by an unknown vehicle.
Witnesses saw a black man wearing dark colored clothing and white shoes chasing King on foot. Witnesses said the suspect shot Tommy before turning and running north towards the 500 block of E Sheridan.
If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 423- TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.
