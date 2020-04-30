CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A crime scene was found near the Eastern Illinois University campus early Thursday.
A WAND-TV crew noticed police tape up at an apartment complex located on Edgar Drive. This is next to to the EIU campus.
It's unclear at this time what happened.
The station is working to learn more and will update this developing story as details are released.
