SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Crime Stoppers and the Springfield Park District Police Department are seeking information regarding the apprehension of a wanted fugitive.
According to police, William E. Lightfoot II, 36, is wanted for aggravated assault of a police officer stemming from an incident in December of 2020 where he drove a stolen vehicle at an officer causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.
Lightfoot is believed to be a white male who is 5’10”/165lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has any information about Lightfoot’s location, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217- 788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
