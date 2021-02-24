SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- In efforts to raise funds for the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers program, Crime Stoppers will be hosting The Winter Caddyshack Open.
The Winter Caddyshack Open is a pub crawl, featuring rounds of put-put golf at each participating location.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 13.
Six local bars and restaurants will be participating in the event, including Sunset Inn, Harry's Adult Daycare, Blue Grouch Pub, George Ranks, Hooters, and The Curve Inn.
It cost $20 per golfer to play, and you will receive an event coozie, wrist band, and scorecard.
Sign-up sheets for the Pub-crawl are available at any of the participating locations.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Crime Stoppers in support of the ongoing effort to make the community safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.