CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers and Triad Shredding are offering community members a chance to safely dispose of personal documents, unwanted prescription drugs, and unused cell phones.
This is a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers, and participant donations will be used to pay out cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve crimes across Champaign County.
The event will be held Saturday, April 23 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in University of Illinois parking Lot E14. This parking lot is at the corner of First and Kirby in Champaign, just west of the State Farm Center.
Participants should enter the lot from First Street and follow the marked path to the collection site.
Crime Stoppers is asking for a $10 donation to shred up to two bankers boxes of private documents, including: old income tax records, bank statements, pay stubs, medical records, cancelled checks, legal documents, utility bills, etc.
All documents that are collected will be transported to Triad Shredding’s secure off-site facility for destruction.
Participants can drop off prescription pills and patches, which will be securely transported and incinerated. Liquids, needles, and sharps cannot be accepted.
The prescription drug drop-off service is provided free of charge. A uniformed police officer will be on site to collect the medications.
Collected phones will be shredded at Triad Shredding’s off-site facility and the components will be responsibly recycled.
