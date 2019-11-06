SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers are putting out a scam warning ahead of the holiday season.
Tips include not providing personal information to anyone you do not know or trust and know if someone is asking you to pay for services using gift cards, it is most likely a scam.
Never allow anyone to remotely access your computer unless you are sure they are legitimate Technical Support.
The IRS/Social Security Administration will not attempt to collect a debt from you over the phone and they will not send local Law Enforcement to arrest you or issue a warrant.
Before hiring a contractor for home work, ask them for referrals before making initial payments.
If someone asks you to send them money so they can send you a larger amount of money or avoid paying taxes that is a scam.
The rule of thumb: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.