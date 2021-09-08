SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard county Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a recent shooting in Springfield.
On Wednesday, September 1, at approximately 10:42 p.m. several shots were fired by an unknown suspect at a vehicle parked in front of 1415 E. Cornell Ave. in Springfield.
According to police, an occupant inside the vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.
The victim sustained life threatening injuries and is still in critical condition.
If you have any information about this shooting incident or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.