SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime stoppers are seeking information regarding three recent armed robberies in Springfield.
According to police, on Wednesday, September 8, between 10:38 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. the Jiffy Stops located on 3300 Clearlake, and 3062 Stevenson Dr. and Thortons located at 3001 W. Wabash were all robbed.
Police say the suspect in all three incidents was a thin black male with a black handgun who was wearing a multi-colored coat with “Cheetos” on the front.
Anyone with any information about these incidents, can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device. If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
