SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Crime survivors and others rallied at the Capitol Thursday, calling for more investment in services for those affected by crime.
In particular, they called for more trauma recovery centers in the state.
“When people are victims of violent crime, they need a place to go,” said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. “When you’ve been harmed and you’re depressed and you don’t have any idea how to get up the next day, you need a place to go.”
They also called for better access to victim compensation and other services to heal from trauma.
“One, survivors want what happened to them not to happen to them again,” said advocate Robert Rooks. “Two, they want what happened to them not to happen to anyone else. Three, they want health and healing for their communities.”