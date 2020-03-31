CRIS emergency food packets delivered to seniors

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - More than a dozen volunteers spent time helping out the elderly in Vermilion county.
CRIS Healthy-Aging Center organized a free emergency food package delivery for individuals between 60 and older in Vermilion County.
"It's amazing. It's such a great feeling. I can't tell you how much pride I had when I was standing out there and all those cars pulled up and waited just like it was a drive-through at a restaurant or something and just waited for their turn and have the meals for their seniors delivered," said CEO, Amy Brown.
More than 300 meals were delivered to different parts of each neighborhood who are a part of the Meals on Wheels program with them on Tuesday.
All volunteers were asked to stay in their cars and the packages would be given to them by other volunteers.
The kits will provide Breakfast, lunch and/or dinner.
"They have these extra 24 meals they can fill their pantry with," said Brown.
She says as of now, she is waiting to get more supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to continue delivering to those in need.