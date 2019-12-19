URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - CRIS Healthy-Aging Center is giving away free emergency meal packs and roadside kits to Champaign County seniors.
There are enough packs for 100 seniors 60 and older.
They will be given away Thursday, December 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location at 1606 Willow View Rd., Suite 1E in Urbana.
They will be available to walk-ins while supplies last, but seniors are encouraged to call in advance to reserve their supplies ahead of time.
Each emergency meal pack contains five non-perishable meals, including chicken salad, lasagna, beef stew, cinnamon and berry applesauce, fruit juices, non-fat dry milk, and more.
Each roadside kit contains jumper cables, flashlight, glowstick, emergency help sign, siphon, emergency poncho, bandages, and more.
RSVP is encouraged, but not required. To register or for more information, call (217) 355-1543.