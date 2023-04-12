CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Clinton Police Department warned the public of the danger that kids and young people put themselves in when carrying replica guns and presenting them in a threatening manner.
In a Facebook Post, Chief Ben Lowers asks the reader how they would react if they were called to the report of a potentially armed suspect approaching a school zone and encountered someone with a replica gun pictured in the post. He asks, "... in a split second, would you be able to determine if it is or isn’t a real gun?"
Apparently this situation happened to a Clinton Officer who was able to disarm an individual holding a replica gun before it was pointed at him and/or potential deadly force was applied by other responding officers.
"This is a dangerous encounter that police face all too often, kids, with or without harmful intent, carrying guns that appear to be real guns," the post continues. "There is too often not time to differentiate in the sake of public safety, let alone in a school zone like today’s encounter, in today’s society."
