SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery is auctioning 120 one-of-a-kind art pieces to raise funds now through Friday.
The nursery provides free emergency childcare, family services, and pantry items like formula and wipes.
Most of this incredible art in this auction is made by children, but there’s a few pieces from adults too.
So... There’s everything from beautiful landscapes to original finger paintings.
Nursery Executive Director Jennifer McMillan says they use art therapy regularly.
“It’s just a neat way for kids to open up. So, now we get to share that with the community and people get to take a piece of the nursery home with them,” she said.
The goal of the auction is to raise money for much needed technology upgrades.
The nursery’s current computers can’t keep up with the high number of people they serve.
“We are starting a new software system to keep track of not only the intake of clients but also meals, naptime, and all of that good stuff. Unfortunately, our computers just can’t handle it. So, we’re going to need at least 3 computers and a couple of tablets to onboard that new system,” McMillian said.
All the art is available for auction or purchase online at https://auctions.networkforgood.com/auction_item_list.php?auction_id=1872
For more information, visit https://www.miniobeirne.org/artauction
