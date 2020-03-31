SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In order to fulfill their mission, Social Service agencies around the country are in need of basic items.
The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield, provides child care in emergency situations but with COVID-19, Interim Director, Jessica Hargan, says safety has become an even bigger priority.
"Our goal is to always prevent child abuse and neglect, and keep children safe," Hargan says. "Now, that is a whole new meaning for us. We want to make sure we're not having a bunch of kids here together. We want to keep our staff and the kids safe."
Hargan says the nursery is used to helping many families in Sangamon County.
"Our basic needs pantry, which provides diapers, wipes, and formula, and clothes and food; that's really what's been hit the hardest," Hargan says.
According to Hargan, COVID-19 has presented many challenges for the nursery.
"This is uncharted territory for everybody," Hargan says. "I definitely foresaw more people needing those items, but it's definitely been a lot more than I expected."
Hargan says a lot of new families are reaching out, asking for assistance.
"A lot of the families that we're helping right now with COVID-19, haven't ever needed our services before," Hargan says.
In order to accomplish their mission and provide for the community, Hargan says the nursery is in need of basic items.
"What we've seen the biggest need for is formula, and diapers, and wipes and clothing. We definitely need those sanitizing items, that are so hard for every body to get right now," Hargan says. "It's hard to ask people to donate those items, when we know everyone is having a hard time."
Hargan says what gets donated to the nursery, goes right back out to the community.
Families who need items or want to drop items off, can stop by the nursery Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.