DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For the past six months Decatur has been piloting a Crisis Response Team for victims of violent crimes. The demand for these services is already outpacing resources, but both advocates and police agree— it's working.
On the worst day of someone's life, there's now someone in their corner.
"Those scenes are pretty chaotic and so we are there dedicated to the victims, to the kids. So in the midst of the chaos, we can make sure their needs are being met and they're not being overlooked," Kayli Merriman, the Victim Advocate for Decatur's Crisis Response team, told WAND News.
She said this could mean getting victims water and a blanket, or clean clothes and somewhere safe to sleep.
"If they can't go back to their home because it's a crime scene or they don't feel safe there any longer," Jean Dubree, the Director of the Child 1st Center, told WAND News.
"In the immediate crisis, the biggest things is getting them safe. So getting them into a hotel, or getting them home. Then the next day we'll check in and think long term," Merriman explained.
With two part-time employees and Merriman on call 24-7, the team has responded to 43 crime scenes and has helped almost 100 victims.
"A couple families or individuals have asked 'where were you when this happened a year ago?' or 'I could have used this before'. So that's reassuring that we are providing services that are necessary and it is helpful," Merriman added.
The team also connects victims to counseling the next day, which can be a key step in breaking the cycle of violence.
"People who are traumatized, who leave that trauma unaddressed, tend to live in that trauma— or have issues later on— so we're hoping to intervene in that cycle," Dubree explained.
Police call out the Crisis Response Team when responding to armed robbery, home invasion, shooting, domestic battery or aggravated battery investigations.
"That is a big benefit to the community to have this to identify the people that may be at risk," Lt. Erik Ethell, the Decatur Police Department liaison for the Crisis Response Team, told WAND News.
Officers said early intervention can also help ensure suspects are put behind bars.
"The earlier that they are engaged, the more they will stay engaged throughout the process, and that certainly helps come prosecution time," Lt. Ethell explained.
The United Way, a private foundation and the city of Decatur all contributed funding to the program. Dubree said she will be meeting with officials in the coming months to determine if services can continue long term and expand in Macon County.
