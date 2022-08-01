DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A new Crisis Response Team is coming to Decatur to assist families who are victims of violence. The pilot program will include a partnership with the Decatur Police Department and Child 1st Center.
"If your home has become a crime scene and you can't enter it for any period of time we would be able to find them an emergency place to be, Jean Moore, the Director of the Macon County Child Advocacy Center, told WAND News.
The center will have a full and part-time staff member ready to deploy to crime scenes as part of a new Crisis Response Team.
"I think law enforcement, they have a lot of demands placed on them- they've had to be the social workers and educators and things for years," Moore said, "to be able to support them and support the families and follow through with the referral to services so that law enforcement doesn't have such a heavy burden."
Her staff will first address immedidate needs like food, shelter and clothing.
"There was a mother whose child had been shot on their premises and so then she obviously went to her child. So then her own clothing was covered in blood, and its an unfortunate situation, and she had to go to the hospital- so emergency clothin," Moore added.
They'll also rush trauma services to victims and witnesses.
"When victims suffer trauma there is a long term effect of that. We know that- its an undisputed fact," Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel told WAND News.
Chief Brandel said immediate services could help victims deal with trauma in a healthy way- preventing future crime.
"If they don't it could lead to higher rates of victimization later in their life. They can also become criminal suspects themselves as a result of that. So the hope is to try to minimize the effects of that trauma," Chief Brandel explained.
Moore's staff now heads to training, and she hopes to have them ready to send on calls in the first week of October.
This pilot program will be funded by the United Way, a private foundation and the city of Decatur. City Council unanimously approved the funding during Monday night's City Council meeting.
