SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash.
Police say the crash happened on Peoria Road and Dirksen Parkway at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, causing moderate damage to at least one of the three vehicles involved. Responders transported two people from the scene to a hospital, with one of them critical Thursday evening.
The second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Responders checked a third person for injuries at the crash site and released them.
The Peoria and Dirksen intersection is closed as of 5:40 p.m.
This developing story will be updated as details are released.