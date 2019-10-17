SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person was critically injured in a Thursday crash in Springfield, police said.
Officers told WAND-TV it happened at about 1:43 p.m., when a driver crashed through a fence near the coroner of Koke Mill and La Conner Drive. The person behind the wheel had a medical emergency, they said, and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
A total of five adults and one minor suffered injuries. There was a vehicle fire that responders put out without minutes.
The crash is under investigation Thursday afternoon.