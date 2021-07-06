Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as a critical shortage in nations blood supply is impacting Illinois.
“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood,” said Joy Squire of the American Red Cross. “We are in need of more people to donate as we face a severe shortage. After the holiday weekend and as we move into the peak of summer.”
Governor Pritzker also emphasized the need for blood donations in the state.
“The holiday weekend may be over. But one of the most patriotic things that you can do year-round if you’re healthy and able is to donate blood,” Pritzker said.
The Red Cross says an estimated 38% of the population can donate blood but only about 3% actually do. You can find out how to donate by calling 1-800-RedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.