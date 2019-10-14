TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four crossbows were stolen after vehicles were burglarized in Taylorville. Two of those crossbows have now been recovered.
Police said two crossbows were stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of E. Cleveland. One crossbow is a camo Bone Collector with a scope and 4 - 20" bolts. The second crossbow is a brown camo Jaguar with a scope and 4 - 16" bolts. Both crossbows were in cases.
Those bows are still missing. If you have any information, you can call police at 217-824-2211.
In another vehicle break-in, a Centerpoint Specialist 370 XL crossbow and PSE Bow Madness 34 compound bow were stolen. Those bows have been recovered.