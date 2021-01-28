DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare and Decatur Memorial Hospital announced Thursday they will combine both organizations’ allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to support public clinics starting Monday, Feb. 1.
The clinic will be held on weekdays at the Crossing Healthcare Vaccination Clinic at 990 North Water St.
The goal is to administer 1,000 vaccines per week.
Appointment availability may vary week to week depending on dose availability in Macon County.
Vaccine appointments are available to those who work or live in Macon County and are included in the Illinois Vaccine Distribution Priority Groups 1A and 1B.
To see if you are eligible, click HERE.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., those included in groups 1A and 1B can access a link to schedule an appointment by clicking HERE.
“We are grateful to Decatur Memorial Hospital for their willingness to combine vaccine allocations and to the Macon County Health Department for supporting our efforts to better meet the needs of our community in a more effective way. Through this collaboration, together we will efficiently offer 1,000 vaccinations each week with the goal of expanding as the vaccine supply increases in Macon County. Those in groups 1A or 1B will be able to easily schedule appointments for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine through a link provided on the Crossing Healthcare website. Upon administration of the first dose at the Crossing Healthcare Vaccination Clinic, we will then schedule their second dose,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare.
“We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to help the public protect themselves and to help our community move past the pandemic,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “We’re happy to partner with Crossing Healthcare to support the health of our community.”
