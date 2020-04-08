DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Health Resources Services Administration is helping Crossing Healthcare during the pandemic by donating more than $850,000.
The $850,865 grant will go towards ongoing care to those who have mild to moderate symptoms.
The Health Center has increased its hours of operation and expanded its schedule to 7 days a week.
Crossing Healthcare provides services to everyone, whether they can pay for it or not.
“As our economy struggles in the immediate aftermath of this pandemic, it is imperative that residents of Decatur and Macon County continue to have access to high quality healthcare even when facing job loss and loss of insurance,” said CEO Tanya Andricks. “These grant dollars will ensure our ability to meet this need for our community."
Crossing Health Care treats around 20,000 people in Decatur and Macon County every year.