DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare will continue to provide women's health services.
For nearly a decade, Crossing Healthcare has provided women’s health services, including pre and postnatal care, to women in Decatur and Macon County.
Crossing Healthcare’s Women’s Health Services sees over 5,000 patient visits each year.
“As the healthcare environment in our community changes, Crossing Healthcare’s commitment to providing comprehensive quality care to our community remains strong,” said Tanya Andricks, Chief Executive Officer of Crossing Healthcare. “Women’s Healthcare is a fundamental service offering of absolute importance. Crossing Healthcare is actively adding experienced providers to our team to accommodate the needs of the community with a goal of ensuring access to this vital service."
Dr. Tricia Scerba, Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer at Crossing Healthcare said, “Early access to prenatal care, within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, is imperative to ensuring positive birth outcomes. Crossing Healthcare will continue to provide pre and postnatal care for our current patients and any patients within our community needing care. We are optimistic about the future of Crossing Healthcare’s Women’s Health Services and look forward to seeing our patients’ babies in our Pediatric Department as well.”
Crossing Healthcare’s leadership team is working with Decatur Memorial Hospital to provide a seamless transition of care at the time of delivery for their patients.
Crossing Healthcare is also partnering with Decatur Memorial Hospital to add obstetric and gynecologic physicians to the community.
Current patients of Crossing Healthcare’s Women’s Health Services will continue receiving care throughout and following their pregnancies.
New patients can contact Crossing Healthcare at 217‐877‐ 9117 to schedule an appointment.
