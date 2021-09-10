DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Crossing Healthcare is partnering with the Illinois Department of Health and SHIELD Illinois to provide free COVID-19 testing to the general public.
Anyone, whether they are showing symptoms or not can schedule an appointment by visiting portal.shieldillinois.com to register.
Patients can make appointments under agency code: YWR7YBF1
Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged.
The testing site will open starting September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Crossing Healthcare’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic, 990 N. Water St.
Instead of an invasive nasal swab, the covidSHIELD test uses saliva and takes just minutes to collect. Confidential results are known within 24 hours.
“As our community’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise, and students return to the classroom, we feel it is important to ensure that there are sufficient testing resources available,” said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks.“Crossing Healthcare’s mission is to provide care that meets our community’s needs. During this pandemic, having access to quality reliable testing, is key.”
The IDPH receives federal funds from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan to offer free, rapid PCR testing for members of the community through SHIELD Illinois, a nonprofit of the University of Illinois System.
The effort is part of an agreement between the U of I System and the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The innovative saliva-based covidSHIELD test detects three genes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing it to quickly detect the virus that causes COVID and its variants, including among people who do not have symptoms.
Crossing Healthcare is among more than 1,200 SHIELD Illinois testing sites across Illinois, including K-12 schools, universities, community colleges, businesses and more than a dozen community testing locations.
