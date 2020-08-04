DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare in Decatur said it is seeing a demand for COVID-19 testing that is exceeding its resources, leading to delays.
Crossing officials said on Facebook they have seen a significant increase in phone calls and requests for testing because the organization has the only Illinois Department of Public Health testing site in Decatur. Because the amount of tests are so high, people are having to wait to get tested.
Leaders are working hard to meet this demand.
"Crossing has deployed available resources for increased testing and is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our neighbors," the Facebook statement said. "We are working with community partners to expand the testing capacity locally and are working diligently to meet our community’s needs."
Crossing said it is working hard to prioritize tests for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. People seeking testing are encouraged to look at visiting other IDPH testing sites in central Illinois. Click here for a list of locations.
