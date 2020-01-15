DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday marks 90 days since the Bill Rogers Crossing Recovery Center in Decatur opened its doors.
In that time, facility leaders said they've already treated dozens in the community who are struggling with substance abuse.
Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks said the Recovery Center has been operating at about 40 percent capacity since opening on Oct. 15.
"That means at any given time, we have about 25 patients in the facility," Andricks said. "That is by design. We want to grow slowly and make sure that we work out any operational kinks as we go."
The Recovery Center is a subsidiary of Crossing Healthcare, and is one of several buildings on Decatur's Community Cares Campus. The campus was funded by a $60 million gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Patients have been staying at the Recovery Center for typically 3-4 weeks while being treated for addiction.
"We establish goals for each person early in their treatment that are mutually established," Andricks said. "And then we work with you to meet those goals and make progress. And once those goals are met, or we feel like you've maximized your progress towards those goals, that's when we start to plan for discharge."
After being discharged, most patients return home and continue treatment on an outpatient basis. But about 20 percent of patients so far have elected to stay next door in the transitional housing facility, where they continue to progress in treatment as part of a 6 month program.
"It's an approximate 6 month program because that is what we believe it takes for people to get further solidified in their sobriety, and then getting really headed down the path with a job, job skills training or school," Andricks said.
The Crossing Recovery Center is currently accepting patients. It's located at 495 East Central Avenue in Decatur. Anyone who has questions about treatment can call (217) 877-9117.