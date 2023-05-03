DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Thanks to new funding from the state, Crossing Recovery Services will be able to provide safe housing and supportive resources to pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder. The grant allows for services focused on health, home, purpose, and community.
The Pregnant and Parenting Program will help mothers transform their lives and break free of addiction. In the program, the baby and mother live together in a private, furnished apartment on the Crossing campus. This opportunity gives mothers a chance to develop bonds with their babies while also working on their own recovery.
Clients will also have access to wrap-around services and community resources to help them maintain their recovery and develop independence.
Crossing Recovery Services, located in downtown, Decatur, IL, has state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to providing inpatient and outpatient services for those with substance use disorders. The campus features a cafeteria, classrooms, a computer training lab, transitional housing, an industrial kitchen, a three-quarter-mile walking path, a garden and orchard, a park and outdoor pavilion, an indoor exercise facility, and a movie theater.
