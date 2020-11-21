CHICAGO (WAND) - Large crowds and long lines were seen at O'Hare International Airport as travelers prepared to depart the windy city ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Photos showed people lined up in terminals, many within 6 feet with little social distancing in effect.
According to the airport's website, face coverings are required inside the airport and, "when possible, travelers should maintain 6 feet or 2 meters distance between individuals." The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crowds.
The safety, security, and well-being of the traveling public is our highest priority, and CDA works closely with our airport and public health partners to ensure the safest possible environment," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement Friday. "This means, among other things, masks are required to be worn at the airport, social distancing is encouraged via floor decals and other signage, and the most up-to-date public health guidance is communicated regularly through a variety of channels."
The lines come during the same week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance asking Americans to stay home and not to travel.
The Illinois Department of Public Health expressed similar concerns, urging families to instead celebrate the holiday virtually.
"Just remember a negative test does not get you a free pass to celebrate Thanksgiving in person," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "The safest way to celebrate with your loved ones and your cherished elderly relatives is to do it virtually."
Ezike made it clear that exposure could lead to a positive test any time within 14 days of that exposure.
"That only works if you haven't exposed yourself to anyone in the 14 days from when you got tested to when you meet up with your friends and family," she said. "When you are around other people you could be exposed to the virus at any time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.