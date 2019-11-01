DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants returned to work on Friday after three days on the picket line. However, some members reported their health insurance benefits were not active.
The Decatur Public School District, said that several members were denied insurance on Friday morning by accident. They are currently working on the issue to reactivate all DFTA members.
They say the process could take some time because they have to reactivate insurance benefits for every single member.
If you are a DFTA member who was denied use of your insurance benefits and need immediate emergency access, please contact the District office at 217-362-3000.
In a Friday afternoon press conference, DFTA leader Paula Busboom called the situation, which affected over 200 members, a "cruel and heartless move" and an example of "the continuing harm the board is willing to continue to inflict upon us".
She claimed the insurance issue caused some union members to see prescription prices spike Friday as that coverage was gone.
"The district also made the 'mistake' of remove our access to our approved sick and personal leave time," Busboom said in her opening remarks. "Although later they released a statement claiming all this was an oversight, an administrative error or a mistake. Regardless of what transpired, the facts remain the same: the most vulnerable school employees who work with our most vulnerable students are harmed once again by the actions of this school board. We demand the board fix this administrative error, oversight or whatever they claim it is immediately and get back to the bargaining table with us as we have consistently implored."
Busboom asked for the community to stand by the union. She said the union will stand by its members for the right to health care.
DFTA is holding a rally from 3 to 5 p.m. at 101 S. Main Street to again ask the board to work on a fair contract.
DFTA suspended their strike on Thursday. However, they are still working without a contract. The decision to return to work was made after DFTA members were told their benefits would be receded on Friday.