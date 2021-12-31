CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- CU at Home is bringing awareness to homelessness through a firsthand experience.
CU at Homes annual fundraiser, One Winters Night, falls upon one of the coldest months of the year, Friday, February 4, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and is a night for people to give up their cozy beds for cardboard boxes on the ground.
Rob Daulhouse III, Community Outreach and Development Director CU at Home states “If these resources weren’t available, this is what the reality would be for the homeless population.”
Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer, Pastor at Faith United Methodist Church said, “The cities, the townships, the churches, businesses, everybody comes together for this one night to educate, to learn, to work together, and hopefully make a difference in our community.”
For 11 years the city and community has come together growing on the work to help end homelessness in the Champaign-Urbana community.
Dr. Palmer continues, “You wouldn’t think that a community as blessed and as special as Champaign Urbana would have the high level of homelessness that we do, but we do and it’s only getting more extensive. And it’s only going to be solved by us working together.”
This year the money is needed more than ever as CU at Home opens two additional spaces to provide emergency shelters for those struggling with mental health and addiction.
Daulhouse stated “our folks would most likely either on the street, in these hospital emergency departments in jails possibly, maybe couch surfing from one bad situation to another.”
Volunteers and participants will get a chance to work side by side with those directly impacted by the shelter's services, hearing their stories face to face.
Geri Goldberg, Hospitality coordinator CU at Home said “To be able to just, umm, become a friend, you know and serve them in the drop-in center and doing what I can to help this great organization.”
