CU 1 to 1 mentoring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered on Tuesday to celebrate National Mentoring Month with a luncheon.
The Champaign-Urbana 1 to 1 Mentoring Program met to celebrate all of its current mentors who are part of Champaign Unit 4 schools. It says it has about 400 mentors who spend an hour a week to meet with one student.
The organization's hope is to get more volunteers this year to give other kids a chance to have a mentor who is not a family member.
"Many kids need somebody else in their life who pays attention, who listens, who supports them. Just an additional parent who is there besides a parent or grandparent," said Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Smith.
At this moment, 1 to 1 is in high need of male mentors. They are hoping to find 50 new mentors.
"My wife is a counselor at Franklin Middle School and she explained to me that there is a higher end for male counselors and not only for males, but African-American counselors," said volunteer David Gray.
He says it's a rewarding feeling to watch them grow and blossom into young adults. They are there since day one.
"My little guy loves food. So we go to his favorite restaurant and it gives an opportunity to break the bread and give him an opportunity to talk about what is going on in his life," Gray said.
Anyone who wants to become a mentor can visit this link.