(WAND) - The Citizens Utility Board has released a statement on Ameren Illinois' proposed $45 million decrease in electric delivery rates.
That decrease would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
CUB said, "As a consumer advocate, we’re always pleased to hear that a utility is lowering rates. We plan to review Ameren’s filing and work to give consumers the greatest benefit possible. We all have a lot of work to do as we recover from the COVID-19 public health and financial emergency. One of the challenges in the year ahead will be how all parties—including Ameren, regulators, legislators and CUB—can work together to bring relief to utility customers and keep their electric service reliable and affordable.
On April 14, Ameren Illinois requested the Illinois Commerce Commission decrease the utility's electric delivery rates by $45.3 million. The ICC will rule on the case in December.
The decrease affects delivery charges. This is what all customers pay to have the electricity delivered to their homes. Those charges take up about a third to a half of the bill.
The rest of the bill is taken up by the cost of the electricity itself.
Ameren’s delivery rates are set according to the state’s 2011 “Energy Infrastructure and Modernization Act,” or the “smart-grid bill.”
The law uses a formula to determine Ameren rates each year to pay for “smart-grid” system upgrades.
Since 2012, Ameren Illinois customers have seen a net increase of about $300 million in delivery rates, under formula rate-making.
CUB said it did not support the smart-grid legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.