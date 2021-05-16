CHICAGO (WAND) - The Cubs are offering free hot dogs and drinks to anyone attending any of the next four games who gets a COVID-19 vaccination on site at Gallagher Way.
Vaccinations are given before and during games at the American Airlines Conference Center in the Gallagher Way building during the four-game series against the Nationals that opens Monday.
Vaccination-site hours are extended Monday through Wednesday to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
No appointment is needed. Proof of a ticket purchase for at least one of the games in the series is required to receive the voucher (which expires Thursday).
Access the vaccination site at 1119 W. Waveland Ave.
