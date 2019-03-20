DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is getting a donation to help those grieving with infant loss.
On Wednesday, Dustin and Tasha Ruholl from Flexmort CuddleCot will donate the cots. They will also inform the community about still birth, pregnancy and infant loss.
The cots can be used to keep the baby cool at the mother's bedside following a still birth or other infant loss allowing families time to say goodbye.
The CuddleCot is internationally recognized for significantly helping parents who suffer from the loss of a child.
Tasha Ruholl will share her story and Christina Stamper from Madison's Miracles will be there to provide support for parents who have experienced still birth, pregnancy or infant loss.