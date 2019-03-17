Cumberland High School sends positivity to one of their own

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of students, friends and family spent their Sunday at Cumberland High School in honor of Mason Birdsong.
Birdsong was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma on March 15. Once word got out, his mom arranged a gathering at the school's gymnasium to send all the love and positive vibes to her son.
Birdsong will be starting his six month treatment at St. Jude Midwest Afiliate Clinic in Peoria starting Monday, March 18.
Dozens were seen wearing red, holding balloons, cake and signing a blanket for Mason.
To learn more about Mason you can follow his FB page https://www.facebook.com/Mason-Strong-413356956092005/