CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting a Virtual Pregnancy and Postpartum Health Expo on Saturday, Apr. 10.
The event will be held LIVE on Facebook as well as via ZOOM, beginning at 10 a.m.
The virtual health expo will highlight discussions of birth, pregnancy, perinatal depression, and health policy and is free and open to the public.
“CUPHD has long been screening for perinatal depression, but only recently has there been more success in establishing an expanded network of providers and resources for those affected in the C-U and surrounding areas. Many more women suffer from some level of perinatal depression or anxiety that can negatively affect pregnancy and parenting, than the public is aware of, and this ongoing project is an effort to destigmatize these feelings and provide an exposition of local resources that community members can learn about,” said Brandon Meline, CUPHD Director of Maternal and Child Health.
Identifying Depression through Early Awareness (IDEA) research project aims to improve maternal health through early identification of risk factors during pregnancy and the postpartum period.
The IDEA Women’s Health Coalition integrates input from patients, researchers, mental health providers, and primary care providers to develop CER (comparative effectiveness research) questions.
For more information on the coalition, go to www.perinatalconnect.org.
