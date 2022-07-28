CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) will be launching a new campaign August 1, 2022, to collect breastfeeding supplies for parents enrolled in the WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program.
The program aims to support and educate expectant and postpartum parents to learn about breastfeeding.
According to the CDC's Breastfeeding Report Card 2020, 84.2% of Illinois babies start out breastfeeding. That number falls dramatically to 42.1% exclusively breastfeeding at three months, and only 23.9% exclusively breastfeeding by six months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusively breastfeeding for six months and recognizes the health benefits of breastfeeding for longer durations, recently revising their recommendation of breastfeeding to two or more years postpartum, matching the long-standing World Health Organization recommendation.
Experts say breastfeeding has short and long-term health benefits for both mom and baby. Breastfed babies get sick less often and have a reduced risk of asthma, eczema, ear infections, lower respiratory infections, diarrhea, vomiting, childhood obesity, childhood leukemia, Type 2 diabetes, necrotizing enterocolitis, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
The CUPHD reported adolescents and adults who were breastfed as babies are also less likely to be overweight or obese and have Type 2 diabetes. Breastfeeding reduces a mother’s risk for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes and is also associated with easier weight loss after pregnancy and reduced rates of depression.
Anyone wanting to support or donate to the program can do so online through an Amazon wish list that will provide virtual donations which will be sent directly to CUPHD to distribute to clients.
Donations from this list can be made year-round.
Products can also be donated in-person at CUPHD, August 1st-5th, at the WIC intake window inside the CUPHD main lobby.
Ways to donate:
- Online: Amazon wish list
- In-person:CUPHD; 201 W. Kenyon Rd., Champaign, IL
- August 1st-5th at WIC intake window inside CUPHD main lobby.
- Window open 8:30am-11:00am and 1:00pm-4:30pm, Monday through Friday
Items needed:
- Breast pads, disposable or washable
- Milk storage bags
- Nursing pillows
- Nursing covers
- Lanolin or other nipple creams
- Self-care items, such has lotions, hand sanitizer, hair ties, makeup remover wipes, etc.
All items must be new and sealed in their original packaging.
For more information on World Breastfeeding Week, please visit: http://www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org/
