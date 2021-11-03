CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to host community based COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5- 11.
The CUPHD host each clinic, in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) news release, COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age make up 39% of cases in individuals younger than 18 years of age, in the U.S.
And according to the CDC, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age resulted in hospitalization.
Officials say as of Oct. 17, 691 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. in individuals less than 18 years of age, with 146 deaths in the 5 through 11 years age group.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, 3 weeks apart, but is a lower dose than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older.
The following clinics will be available by appointment:
iHotel and Conference Center – 111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign
- No walk-ins; schedule online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-511
- Friday, November 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign
- Appointments will be available soon through MyCarle and Carle.org. Carle community vaccine clinics will be staffed with many of the care providers from Carle Pediatric and Family Medicine areas or are specially trained to administer vaccine to children.
- Beginning this Saturday, weekends in November:
- Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sundays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Vaccine appointments will be made available at primary care locations at a later date.
OSF HealthCare:
- Appointments will be available at all of the primary care offices and can be scheduled through osfhealthcare.org/vaccine.
Pharmacies:
- Visit www.vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.
Please note, additional vaccination options may be available through the child’s school.
Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at: https://www.c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html.
