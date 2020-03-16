DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Families depending on the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur for food are temporarily getting curb side service.
“We’ve got pre-loaded boxes and we just have our clients pull up curb side and we’ll load them in and get them on their way,” said Regan Deering a Northeast Community Fund board member.
Normally, clients would go inside the facility and select their food items. But with the COVID-19 outbreak the board decided it could reduce health risks by simply loading boxes into cars.
“We recognize that we need to do all we can to ensure public health and safety,” Ed Bacon, Northeast Community Fund Executive Director.
Bacon estimates about 150 boxes of food are being provided to clients each day.