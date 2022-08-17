CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Millipore Sigma brings a Mobile Science Lab to Champaign!
The Curiosity Cube is making several stops in the Champaign-Urbana area August 17th-August 20th. Inside the cube, you can explore the human microbiome through three interactive science experiments.
Coordinator Audra Demariano says, this will be a great way for children to learn about the body.
"The Millipore Sigma Curiosity Cube was inspired by curiosity alone. We really love science, we're a life science company that believes that the next generation of scientists are worth investing in." says Demariano.
The cube has private events the two days, but you can find it at Douglass Park on Friday and Saturday.
The cube brings science experiences and tools to children that may not have access to these lessons.
"We're here to share our love of science hoping to spark curiosity in those kids and a lot of times we are able to bring new technologies and lessons to places that may not have access to certain tools." also says Demariano.
The Curiosity Cube will be at Douglass Park on Friday at 2pm to 6pm, and on Saturday at 10am to 2pm.
