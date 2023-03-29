CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — In less than a week, Champaign voters will pick their mayor.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said she's ready to serve a third term in her city.
"I've had the privilege of really being able to hopefully change all of our lives for the better and to continue to make Champaign a great place to live, work, play and stay," Mayor Feinen told WAND News.
The Champaign-native said her leadership was on display during the pandemic. But she's most proud of her work getting resources to those in need.
"I would also say the Garden Hills drainage project, which will include lighting, sidewalks and drainage and hopefully a park as well— for a neighborhood that sorely needed the infrastructure improvements," Mayor Feinen explained.
The mayor said her top priority has been the city's gun violence blueprint.
"It's $8-million over 2 years spent on anti-poverty programs, mental health care, education— basically just looking at the vulnerable residents in our community and trying to lift them up," Mayor Feinen added.
Former Mayor Don Gerard said if reelected, he would build on the anti-violence work he started with former Police Chief Cobb and other city partners.
"We just need to do as much as we can. We need summer youth employment programs— opportunities for young people, economic opportunities. So it's really a blanket," Gerard told WAND News.
If elected as mayor, Gerard wants to see a focus on downtown businesses.
"I would like to create incentives and opportunities for people to fill up these empty storefronts. And really encourage local developers and entrepreneurs to invest in downtown," Gerard added.
Working with CU at Home, he had an up close look at some of the groups who feel they've been neglected in Champaign.
"A big part of it again is giving people the opportunities to dignify them— hearing them and figuring out their needs," Gerard explained.
If granted a second term, he hopes to give a voice to everyone in the city.
Azark David Cobb is also running in the Champaign Mayoral race. WAND News reached out to his campaign but did not receive a comment.
Election day is April 4th.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
