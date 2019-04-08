(WAND) - As Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill officially requiring individuals to be 21 to buy tobacco in Illinois, many have been asking about current smokers who are under that age.
WAND News has received questions from viewers about whether current smokers under the age of 21 would be grandfathered under the new bill and still allowed to buy tobacco.
We reached out to the American Lung Association and were told there is no grandfathering with this bill.
That means, regardless of whether someone under 21 was already a smoker, they will not be allowed to purchase tobacco.
Gov. Pritzker said as he signed the bill: "Today is a milestone day for the health of our communities and especially our young people. We are here today to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 in Illinois. This is action that’s supported by the surgeon general, the American Cancer Society, our own Illinois Department of Public Health, our local health departments, by all available research, every standing here and by common sense. For Illinois, it will reduce costs for our state, it will make our schools and communities healthier places to learn and live, and – most importantly – it will save lives. I am so proud to sign this legislation today.”
In response, representatives from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Respiratory Health Association issued the following statement:
“Today, Illinois made history. Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s action, we’re now the very first ‘Tobacco 21’ state in the Midwest.
“For decades, Illinois has made great strides in tobacco control, and this new law is a promising step on our way to eliminating tobacco’s burden on our communities. Fewer kids will have access to tobacco products through older friends and siblings, making them less likely to ever develop an addiction. That means fewer lives lost to tobacco-related cancers and illnesses, and more young people leading full and healthy lives.
The tobacco 21 bill (HB 345) covers both tobacco and vaping products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes. After four years of legislative effort and a veto by Gov. Rauner, lawmakers swiftly passed the Tobacco 21 bill mere weeks ago. The bill takes effect July 1, when Illinois and Virginia will become the eighth and ninth states to implement the legislation.
The law will take effect July 1.