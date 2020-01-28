INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (WAND) - The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $900,000 in counterfeit $1 bills.
The US currency was from a commercial rail shipment from China. The bills were packed in 45 cartons of counterfeit $1 bills.
CBP found discovered the money last week at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota.
The currency is being turned over to the Secret Service to determine if the money is counterfeit.
CBP said that stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue.
“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, Pembina Area Port Director. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States.”