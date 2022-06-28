(NBC) - CVS and Rite Aid are limiting the amount of Plan B that a customer can buy to “ensure equitable access" and because of increased demand, respectively, the companies said in statements.
"We have ample supply of Plan B and Aftera across all of our CVS Pharmacy stores and CVS.com. To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we’ve implemented a temporary purchase limit of three on these products," a statement from Ethan Slavin with CVS Health said.
Neither should be used as a regular birth control, according to the companies that make them. Women should continue taking their birth control even if they've used Levonorgestrel.
The medication should be taken 72 hours after unprotected sex, but the sooner it is taken, the more effective it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.