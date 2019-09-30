(WAND) - CVS Pharmacy has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health brand ranitidine products until further notice.
A recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine, which is a probable cancer causing ingredient.
The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients.
CVS said the levels that FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts found in common foods.
Zantac brand products and CVS brand ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending that patients stop taking ranitidine at this time.
However, customers who purchased these products can return them to CVS for a refund.
The company that makes Zantac announced last Wednesday it is halting new distribution of the drug.
The same chemical found in Zantac was found in the blood pressure medication Losartan in the past year and prompted a major recall.
CVS Pharmacy will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 Blockers, including Pepcid, Tagamet and its respective generic equivalents, famotidine and cimetidine.