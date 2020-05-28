DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - CVS Health has announced a drive-thru COVID-19 test site will open in Decatur.
The test site will be at a CVS Pharmacy located at 570 N. Fairview St. It will open to test for the virus on Friday, May 29.
There will be no testing inside of the store, a CVS press release said. Testing can only be done in a drive-thru option and will be administered through self-swab tests.
CVS announced the Decatur site as one of 24 set to open in Illinois on the same date. The company previously said it wanted to establish 1,000 testing locations across the United States by the end of May.
CVS wants to process up to 1.5 million tests per month, but that number is "subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity", per the company.
Illinois will have a total of 40 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites from CVS once the new 24 open Friday.
