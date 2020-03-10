(WAND) – CVS Pharmacy said they are waiving delivery fees for prescription medication due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, CVS Health announced the move after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started encouraging people at a higher risk for COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible. The free delivery will start immediately.
CVS is also waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.
According to the World Health Organization, there were more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 deaths from the virus as of Monday evening.