(WAND) - City, Water, Light, and Power has been awarded the American Water Works Association's Exemplary Source Water Protection Award.
CWLP is one of only three water systems in North America that received the award.
The award is given for, "developing or implementing the highest level of source water protection."
The award was given to CWLP for taking measures to improve and protect the source water supply for Springfield’s drinking water.
WWA noted programs and planning in place to reduce and remove sediment and nutrient loading into Lake Springfield. This includes shoreline stabilization, cover crops, conservation tillage and split/reduced fertilizer application.
CWLP Water Division Manager Ted Meckes said,“A number of watershed protection practices for Lake Springfield began in the 1980s, with roughly 75% of the land in agricultural use, the City began partnering with land owners, farmers, chemical companies and others with common goals,” said CWLP Water Division Manager Ted Meckes. “With this group invested, we’ve been able to take a multi-barrier approach, on a voluntary basis, to keep sediment and nutrients from entering the lake, which reduces our treatment and chemical costs while benefiting the environment.”
“I’m thankful the American Water Works Association is recognizing what we’ve been able to accomplish here in our watershed,” said CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown. “Our Water Division Manager Ted Meckes and our Land & Water Resources Division have done an outstanding job in working with our partners to expand outreach and education, but also secure multiple grants and implement cost-sharing programming, to improve the water quality of Lake Springfield, our city’s only source for drinking water.”
