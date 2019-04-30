Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.