SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power is opening enrollment for their Helping Homes program.
The program is a weatherization and energy efficiency program designed to help qualifying low-income electric customers.
They hope to help 12 to 15 households this summer with the program funds. Over 128 homes have been retrofitted to be more energy efficient though the program since it began.
Applicants must meet the following requirements -
- Be a CWLP electric customer, who owns their home. Mobile homes, apartments and rental homes DO NOT QUALIFY.
- Meet HUD's Part 5 definition of low income (80% below median income adjusted for the county and family size). For single person households:
- Low Income or senior customers earning less than $42,800 per year may qualify.
See more program eligibility details at -https://www.cwlp.com/ConservationHome/ConservationInformation/HelpingHomes.aspx